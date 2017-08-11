Niall Horan Calls On Maren Morris For A Duet

Pop star Niall Horan has enlisted Maren Morris for a duet on his forthcoming debut solo album.

According to Variety, the former One Direction member revealed the new track on Wednesday (8/9) during a Capitol Records press event in Los Angeles.

Niall explained that he emailed Maren to ask if she’d be interested in singing on the song “Seeing Blind” and she “happily accepted.” It was as simple as that.

The publication reports that “Seeing Blind” is an acoustic-based song with “an infectious chorus accentuated by Morris’ vocals.”