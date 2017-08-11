New Song Obsession: Dustin Lynch Releases ‘Love Me or Leave Me Alone,’ Duet With Karen Fairchild

We were already excited for Dustin Lynch’s new album but now…WE SERIOUSLY CAN’T WAIT!

After “Seein’ Red” and “Small Town Boy”, we KNEW Dustin had even more massive hits up his sleeve and his new ballad “Love Me or Leave Me Alone” is total proof of that!

Featured on his upcoming third album, Current Mood, the song was an instant grat track when fans pre-ordered the album, out September 8th, and it has a bonus singer.

“Love Me or Leave Me Alone” features Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild on backing vocals according to Taste Of Country.

As Lynch explains to Rolling Stone, he first shared the song with Luke Bryan and LBT while on tour, and he knew he had something special when they asked for him to play it back three times in a row. Soon they were singing along to the song, and Fairchild eventually joined him in the studio to assist on the track.

Lynch has been performing the new song during his live shows throughout most of 2017.

“This song’s about something I know each and every one of us have felt — trying to figure out where you are with someone else in a relationship,” he told country fans in Mexico during his performance at Bryan’s Crash My Playa Festival in January according to Sounds Like Nashville.