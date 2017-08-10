Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 10th

1.

If you have any friends around here from the east coast, you’ll want to share this juicy piece of news: Shake Shack is coming to Seattle. The burger chain known for being a “modern-day version of a roadside burger stand” made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter. A team from the burger chain spent the last two years looking around the city; rather than target a specific neighborhood “to find a building, a place where people can gather.” The future Shake Shack Seattle will be about two blocks south of the Whole Foods Market at Denny Way and Westlake Ave and it currently houses Wheelhouse Coffee, but until recently a dental practice. Once Team Shack fell in love with this one, they spent a year coaxing the dentist to relocate. (Read more from KING 5)

We're stoked to set up Shack in Seattle! The South Lake Union Shack is comin' in 2018. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BAiySoIcdy — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) August 9, 2017

2.

Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea got emotional during her daughter’s groping trial on Wednesday, explaining she felt ill after learning about her daughter’s alleged assault. “I knew there was something horribly wrong in that picture. I know those eyes better than anybody. She was pulling away,” Andrea Swift said of the 2013 meet-and-greet photo in which former DJ David Mueller allegedly grabbed Taylor’s butt. Her mom added, “[I was] upset to the point of feeling like I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time.” While on the stand, Andrea also revealed that Taylor told her about the assault immediately after it happened. “I heard it directly from my daughter’s mouth,” she said. “He sexually assault her.” Andrea consulted with Taylor’s team, and they agreed it was “important for [Mueller’s] employers to understand what took place and important that this not happen to another woman.” But they didn’t call police out of fear the incident would define Swift’s life. (Read more from E! News)

3.

A protester and filmmaker named Taran Singh Brar has setup a giant, inflatable chicken with features resembling President Donald Trump just outside of the White House. Brar, who bought the balloon online for $1,300, says its his way of criticizing Trump for being an ineffective leader. The chicken was placed on a stretch of grass close to the White House called the Ellipse, which is open to the public. The filmmaker also obtained a permit for his chicken, which means that Trump was unable to do anything about it roosting outside of the White House. The chicken quickly went viral on social media and appears to even have its own Twitter account @TaxMarchChicken. (Read more from Huffington Post)

BREAKING: There's an inflatable chicken with Trump's hair behind the White House pic.twitter.com/CPzyHeAixA — Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) August 9, 2017

4.

Us Weekly claims that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie might call off their divorce and reconcile following their nasty separation back in September 2016. “The divorce is off,” says a source. “They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.” The insider adds that despite rumors that Jolie engineered a smear campaign against Pitt immediately following their split, “She’s still so in love with him.” Another source insists Pitt is just as eager to repair their relationship: “He got sober to try and win her back. He knew he had a problem that he had to take care of. And that’s all she ever wanted.”