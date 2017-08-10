Mariners Reveal Hilarious Nicknames For Their Players Weekend Jerseys

For one weekend this season, Aug. 25-27, Major League Baseball players will be allowed to customize their look by replacing the names on their uniforms with nicknames or anything of their choosing that’s deemed appropriate.

They’ll also be able to wear and use uniquely colored and designed spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, catcher’s masks and bats.

Well, the Mariners have decided on the nicknames they’ll wear for Players Weekend, and they’re fantastic.

Some of the names like “King Felix,” and “Big Maple” aren’t terribly surprising but Kyle Seager will wear a jersey that reads, “Corey’s Brother.” Kyle’s brother, Corey is a powerhouse for the Dodgers.

Other highlights include, Jarrod Dyson’s choice of “Zoombiya,” Robinson Cano’s, “Don’t you know,” jersey, and of course Edwin Diaz’s choice of “Sugar.”

• Robinson Cano: DON’T YOU KNOW

• Kyle Seager: COREY’S BROTHER

• Jean Segura: EL MAMBO

• Jarrod Dyson: ZOOMBIYA

• Nelson Cruz: BOOMSTICK

• Guillermo Heredia: EL CONDE

• Edwin Diaz: SUGAR

• Yovani Gallardo: YO

• James Paxton: BIG MAPLE

• Carlos Ruiz: CHOOCH