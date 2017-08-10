Lauren Akins Gives Baby Update

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett and his wife are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their new baby girl and Willa’s new sister!

Yesterday was Lauren Akins’ actual due date, but she updated fans saying that the doctor says the baby doesn’t really want to come out yet and “there’s not a whole lot going on down there.”

But that isn’t stopping Thomas’ wife from trying to help her baby girl along in making her appearance in the world.

Lauren posted to Instagram showing fans her “birth ball” saying, “Yes, I’m bouncing on a birth ball trying to coax my baby out.”

More from Kat on KMPS
