Carrie Underwood Shows How Mike Fisher is Spending Time Post-Retirement

Less than a week after Mike Fisher announced his retirement from NHL in a heartfelt letter to Nashville Predators fans, Carrie Underwood shared the first look at what his life looks like after hanging up his hockey skates.

Underwood recently shared a photo of her hubby surrounded by children at the Danita’s Children center in Haiti according to Rare Country.

Retirement looks good on ya' @mfisher1212 ❤️❤️❤️ @danitaschildren #Haiti A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Carrie’s caption read, “Retirement looks good on ya’ @mfisher1212.”

Mike share more information about his humanitarian work on his own Instagram writing, “Amazing few days @danitaschildren hanging out [with] some awesome kids! This place is a children’s facility with housing, food program, school, church and a great hospital. If you’re looking for a place to invest in kids and make a huge difference, this is it!”