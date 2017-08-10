Carrie Underwood Shows How Mike Fisher is Spending Time Post-Retirement

August 10, 2017 8:21 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, Charity, Haiti, hockey, Mike Fisher, NHL
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Less than a week after Mike Fisher announced his retirement from NHL in a heartfelt letter to Nashville Predators fans, Carrie Underwood shared the first look at what his life looks like after hanging up his hockey skates.

Underwood recently shared a photo of her hubby surrounded by children at the Danita’s Children center in Haiti according to Rare Country.

Retirement looks good on ya' @mfisher1212 ❤️❤️❤️ @danitaschildren #Haiti

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Carrie’s caption read, “Retirement looks good on ya’ @mfisher1212.”

Mike share more information about his humanitarian work on his own Instagram writing, “Amazing few days @danitaschildren hanging out [with] some awesome kids! This place is a children’s facility with housing, food program, school, church and a great hospital. If you’re looking for a place to invest in kids and make a huge difference, this is it!”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live