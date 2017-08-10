@941KMPS Instagram has YOUR backstage passes for Kip Moore!

YOU need to be backstage at KIP MOORE’S show at the Showbox Sodo and New Country @ 94.1 has got YOUR tickets and meet & greet passes with our Kip Moore Instagram Story contest!

Here’s how you enter:

1. Visit @941KMPS on Instagram on your mobile device

2. Either follow @941KMPS (so you always get our stories!) or click the KMPS avatar to view our current Instagram Story.

3. Take a screenshot of the special Kip Moore Backstage Story that we will post daily & then post the picture to your Instagram account, along with the hashtag #941KipBackstageEntry and tagging @941KMPS

It’s that easy… and you only have to be 16 to enter! Winners will be selected on Wednesday, August 17th and will receive a direct message from the station @ 11am with instructions on claiming their prize – a pair of tickets to the show on 8/19 @ Showbox Sodo & Backstage pass to meet Kip Moore!

To submit a valid entry you must be 16+, have a valid Instagram account set to public , and post your entry that includes a screenshot photo of the official @941KMPS Kip Moore Backstage instagram story, the hashtag #941KipBackstageEntry, and tag @94.1KMPS instagram account. Only one entry per person. Valid entries will remain eligible for the duration of the contest.

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.