Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 9th

1.

Country music icon Glen Campbell passed away at the age of 81 Tuesday after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. Campbell notched 21 Top 40 hits over the course of his career, including “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Wichita Lineman” and “By the Time I Get to Phoenix.” During his long and storied career, Glen released more than 70 album and sold over 45 million records. As Rolling Stone notes, Campbell appeared on 586 tracks in 1963 alone. In June of this year, Campbell said farewell with the release of his final studio album, Adiós. During his battle with Alzheimer’s, Campbell allowed a film crew to tail him during his final tour, which resulted in the touching documentary I’ll Be Me.

Read more – Artists React to Glen Campbell’s Passing

2.

During the opening day of Taylor Swift groping trial, the accused radio DJ said he may have touched her ribs, but not her posterior. The AP reports that while being questioned by his lawyer, former DJ David Mueller said it’s possible he touched Swift’s “rib cage, or rib, or ribs” in an attempt to get a photo with her backstage in 2013. Mueller initially sued Swift, saying he was fired after being falsely accused of groping her backside. Swift countersued, insisting she’s positive it was Mueller who assaulted her–and is symbolically only seeking $1 for him to take responsibility for his actions and to take a stand for other women who have been assaulted. In his opening statement, Swift’s lawyer, Douglas Baldridge, said she had no reason to lie about the incident.

3.

The hackers that published last week’s fourth episode of Game of Thrones have taken things a step further by publishing the cell phone numbers of the show’s stars Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey. New York Post reports that the hackers also threatened to upload the remaining three episodes of the current seventh season to the web unless their demand for millions of dollars in ransom is met. The group is also believed to have a month’s worth of emails from HBO’s vice-president for film programming. HBO called in the FBI on Monday to investigate the hack.

4.

A woman in Washington, D.C. live-tweeted being 1 of 6 dates one man had set up all in one night, at the same bar. Lisette Pylant originally met “Justin” on Sunday while out celebrating her 26th birthday. When Lisette and Justin met up on Monday at the Truxton Inn, Justin said a “friend” would be joining them at 6:15. That friend turned out to be another date, and that’s when Lisette started live-tweeting. “He double-books himself and he decides he’s going to friend-zone me to get out of the situation,” she tweeted. Instead, Lisette told the other woman what Justin was up to. They decided to head to another bar when Justin’s third date walked in. Lisette’s bartender friend and some other pals started monitoring the situation at Truxton Inn, where dates #4 and #5 arrived. Lisette later met date #6–who, in a strange twist, brought her mom and aunt on the date–when she and her new friends returned to the bar. “[Justin] finally realized he wasn’t winning and just walked out,” Lisette tweeted. “[Date] #6 and her mom and aunt are now our new best friends.” (Read more from NY Magazine)