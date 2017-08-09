LoCash Covers “Waterfalls” and TLC LOVED It

August 9, 2017 6:38 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: chris, instagram, locash, Preston, TLC, Waterfalls
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

LoCash recently shared a video of them singing TLC’s 1995 hit “Waterfalls” on their tour bus, and the acoustic cover seems to have the approval of group’s own Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas!

Shortly after the duo posted the video on Instagram, Chilli responded by sharing the video on her own Instagram and suggesting that the two groups should get together for a collaboration!

Chilli said, “My boys @LoCash did that!!! Guys let’s get this collab together asap! And we definitely need to sing this song together…u guys killed the harmonies just missing myself and T-Boz.”

Could a CMT Crossroads be in the future? We would LOVE to see these groups team up!

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live