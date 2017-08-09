LoCash Covers “Waterfalls” and TLC LOVED It

LoCash recently shared a video of them singing TLC’s 1995 hit “Waterfalls” on their tour bus, and the acoustic cover seems to have the approval of group’s own Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas!

Shortly after the duo posted the video on Instagram, Chilli responded by sharing the video on her own Instagram and suggesting that the two groups should get together for a collaboration!

Chilli said, “My boys @LoCash did that!!! Guys let’s get this collab together asap! And we definitely need to sing this song together…u guys killed the harmonies just missing myself and T-Boz.”

Could a CMT Crossroads be in the future? We would LOVE to see these groups team up!