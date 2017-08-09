Kacey Musgraves To Guest Star On ‘Nashville’ Finale

Kacey Musgraves will be the latest singer to guest star on CMT’s ‘Nashville’, appearing on the show’s Season 5 finale on Thursday (8/10).

Kacey hinted at her upcoming Nashville appearance, sharing a video on Instagram which shows her director’s chair next to the chairs of cast members Charles Esten and Clare Bowen.

But Musgraves didn’t reveal what her role would be in the new episode, which is titled “Reasons to Quit” so you will just have to watch to find out!

The Season 5 finale airs Thursday at 9 PM ET on CMT.