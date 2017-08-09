Carly Pearce Debuts ‘Every Little Thing’ Video

It’s the song she thought no one would ever hear, but in reality, everyone can’t get enough of it!

The heartbreaking emotions that follow a breakup are on full display in the video for Carley Pearce’s debut single, “Every Little Thing.”

The song serves as her first official single after signing with Big Machine Label Group in January of 2017, joining a roster of stars like Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and more.

“I wrote this song — my debut single — thinking that no one would ever hear it, about a guy who broke my heart a few years ago,” Pearce explained during the 2017 Country Radio Seminar according to The Boot.

“I think that we never really understand that our hearts are ultimately the ones that have to decide when we’re ready to let somebody go.

“The production is sparse and vulnerable and haunting. And then you look at the fact that it’s a female, and it’s a ballad and it’s a heartbreak song. I just feel like I’ve busted the door open on any sort of stereotype of what you can’t break,” Pearce tells Rolling Stone Country about “Every Little Thing.”