Lauren Akins is due today! Yeeeeee! We get to meet the newest member of the Thomas Rhett family any moment now. Lauren posted yesterday that “not much was going on down there”.

Then a little while later her doctor applied a special oxygen mask to help Lauren go into labor. This was 20 hours ago, so the baby boy could be here any minute now!

You’ve got this Lauren! Sending all of love and strength to you and your family!

We’ll keep an eye out for the newest member of our growing country family!