Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 8th

1.

*Spoiler Alert*

On last night’s finale episode of The Bachelorette, Rachel was granted her wish for a dream proposal by Bryan Abasolo–but first had to endure some heartbreaking goodbyes. The initial goodbye came early in the night when Rachel told Eric she had love for him–but wasn’t “in love” with him. Later, Rachel and Peter met on the night before the final rose ceremony in Rioja, Spain, to discuss whether he would be ready to pop the question. When he told Rachel that he loved her, but wasn’t ready to propose, she walked away from the relationship. As part of the finale special, Rachel and Peter later reunited in front of a live audience and admitted they were both “frustrated” by the other’s expectations during their final conversation in Spain. (Read more from People)

2.

Taylor Swift appeared in a Denver courtroom yesterday as her attorneys and those representing a former DJ she accuses of groping her began picking jurors in their dueling lawsuits. Radio host David Mueller sued Swift, saying he was falsely accused and that she should have called police instead of his bosses, who fired him soon after the June 2013 encounter. He’s seeking up to $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault, setting up the civil trial where she is expected to testify. Opening statements will begin today in the trial that could last two weeks. Swift is seeking a verdict that awards her $1, while holding Mueller responsible and “serving as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts,” her lawsuit says. Security is expected to be tight and courtroom seats in short supply as fans try to get a glimpse of Swift. (Read more from Daily News)

3.

A week after reports that HBO was the victim of a major cyber attack, the hackers have upped the ante by releasing the emails of a network executive and demanding millions in ransom. The Hollywood Reporter received an email from the hackers which contained “confidential” files, including one month’s worth of emails from a network film programming VP — as well as scripts and detailed information on the upcoming episode of Game Of Thrones. The hackers also delivered a video letter to HBO CEO Richard Plepler demanding money, saying they have “successfully breached into your huge network,” adding the “difficult” hack took “about six months.” The hackers have previously claimed to have obtained 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO, with episodes of Ballers and Room 104 having been put online before air. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

4.

Remember those two Kent State University students who went viral last month when it was revealed they’ve been keeping up a Tinder flirtation for three years? Well, after 22-year-old Josh Avsec and 21-year-old Michelle Arendas finally met in person on a recent episode of Good Morning America, they’re now enjoying their first proper date–a dream vacation in Maui paid for by Tinder. The two participated in a lei ceremony and threw coins in the famous fountain at their resort, the Grand Wailea. So, is this the beginning of a beautiful romance? She says, “We’re heading back to Kent soon and I know we don’t have any concrete plans yet, but I’m sure our paths will cross once we get back there.” That sounds like a brush-off, but he seems a little more optimistic about their future: “She’s so much fun, I know that once we get back home we’re gonna want to meet up again,” he insists. Awkward… (Read more from US Weekly)