Baby bachelor in paradise. It's not the show we need, but the one we deserve. Actually, we definitely need it. #babybachelorinparadise

If you need to fill the void of The Bachelorette quickly, Jimmy Kimmel has a show for you! He debuted “Baby Bachelor in Paradise” last night on his show.

