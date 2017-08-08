Brett Eldredge Announces “The Long Way” as New Single

Just days after releasing his self-titled album on Friday (8/4), Brett Eldredge has revealed “The Long Way” as the project’s next single.

The track follows the album’s lead single, “Somethin’ I’m Good At,” which peaked in the chart’s Top 25.

Eldredge tells The Boot of the track. “It’s more than just taking the long way around their town, it’s through their imagination. It’s them telling you everything about where they came from.” He adds, “I think this song says don’t be afraid to have that conversation, don’t be afraid to get to know that person.”

Brett sang “The Long Way” and several other songs on NBC’s Today show on Monday (8/7), and he’s also set to perform the new tune on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday (8/9).

Eldredge’s self-titled album shot to the top of the iTunes All-Genre and Country charts following its release on Friday.

Woke up to the #1 album ALL GENRE! This is INSANE! This is a dream! Good god I love you all! Thank you!!!!!🙏🏼 https://t.co/Uk12qIRhkm pic.twitter.com/2d78YEvo2y — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) August 4, 2017