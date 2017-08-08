Blake Shelton Adds Rascal Flatts as Advisors on ‘The Voice’

Rascal Flatts will team up with Blake Shelton during Season 13 of ‘The Voice’.

Yesterday, the star-studded lineup of advisiors for the upcoming season was revealed.

Miley Cyrus will be joined by her father Billy Ray Cyrus, while Joe Jonas will assist Adam Levine, and new judge Jennifer Hudson will have Kelly Rowland advising her team according to People.

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney talked about being on the show and the pressure these contestants face from going from newbie to TV stars, practically overnight.

“This is so fast, you’re talking about a few months and you’re on the world’s stage,” Rooney tells Extra. “It’s a whole level of pressure, it’s really impressive to see … It’s really inspiring to all of us.”

Shelton says he’s also going to make Rascal Flatts perform with him, “because this is my show and people do what I tell them to do.”

Blake also gave his take on the rest of the coaches for the season saying, “it’s going to be some of what we have seen before with Adam and his ego. Miley is a returning coach; she’s changed, she’s turned a dial. She’s country now and that’s an insult to me and I take it personally, so she’s on my hit list. The jury’s out on Jennifer. She’s a sweet person, I like her a lot, beautiful girl, but that doesn’t matter… she is also my competition, so forget her.”

The 13th season of NBC’s The Voice will begin on Sept. 25. Shelton’s team has won five times.