Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 7th

1.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are ending their marriage after eight years. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the couple said in a statement shared on social media Sunday night. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” They continued, “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.” Pratt and Faris married in July 2009 after meeting on the set of the comedy Take Me Home Tonight. Their son Jack turns 5 later this month. (Read more from Entertainment Weekly)

2.

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard revealed this weekend on Instagram that he had another surprise announcement because his pregnant wife Hayley took a blood test earlier this year suggesting the couple is expecting a boy. It turns out, the couple is actually having a girl. “God’s got jokes,” Hubbard wrote alongside a pic of him kissing Hayley while cradling her growing baby bump. “After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we’re actually having a little girl. Woe…so many emotions, but really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then. Just keeping us on our toes. #DaddysGirl.” (Read more from People)

Gods got jokes……After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we're actually having a little girl. Woe… so many emotions but really really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then. Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

3.

Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are reprising their iconic roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, nearly three decades after the martial arts drama’s release. The duo will star in a 10-episode, half-hour series titled Cobra Kai on subscription service YouTube Red. The show, set to premiere in 2018, will be set 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament in the original film and follow the duo reigniting their rivalry. While Johnny seeks redemption, Daniel struggles to get through life without Mr. Miyagi, originally played by the late Pat Morita. “Like everyone who grew up in the 1980s, the three of us are enormous fans of The Karate Kid,” the creators said, adding that “Cobra Kai will be a true continuation of the original films – packed with comedy, heart, and thrilling fight scenes.” (Read more from Variety)

4.

A fourth grader in New Jersey is making headlines for submitting an application for a Planetary Protection Officer recently posted by NASA. “I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job. One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien,” Jack Davis explained in a handwritten letter to NASA. The 9-year-old added that he’s great at video games and hopes to expand his knowledge about space by watching Men in Black. NASA’s Planetary Science Director Jim Green has since responded to Jack, writing, “I hear you are a ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ and interested in being a Planetary Protection Officer. That’s great! Our Planetary Protection Officer position is really cool and is very important work. It’s about protecting earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids and Mars.” He added, “We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days.” (Read more from UPI)