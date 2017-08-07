Old Dominion Reveal Dive-Bar Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Old Dominion is mixing it up for a special string of tour dates across the country this August. Instead of hitting up some more major venues, the country band added six Dive Bar Tour stops to their already packed fall calendar.

The tour launches Aug. 15 at the Harvard & Stone bar in Los Angeles and wraps up at Arlene’s Grocery in New York City Aug. 30. This tour will be in support of the band’s upcoming sophomore album, Happy Endings, which is out Aug. 25.

Complete Dive Bar Tour dates below.

8/15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Harvard & Stone

8/22 – Chicago, Ill. @ Bub City

8/23 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Backforty Saloon

8/28 – Cleveland, Ohio @ McCarthy’s Downtown

8/29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Drinkery

8/30 – New York City @ Arlene’s Grocery

