Netflix and Chill with Brad Paisley’s “Comedy Rodeo”

Brad Paisley is a funny guy, and he knows lots of funny people! So he’s gathered up all his friends in comedy for a fun, Netflix comedy special! Check out a sneak peek of Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo, a new special that will debut on Netflix in August.

From The Boot:

For Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo, Paisley is joined by a stellar lineup of comics, including Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Sarah Tiana, Mike E. Winfield and Jon Reep … and, oh yeah, there’s also a special appearance by David Hasselhoff. The country star plays emcee for their stand-up routines, and throws in a bit of music, too. A press release from Paisley promises the show will deliver “witty jokes and playful songs ranging from inappropriate relationships to regrettable selfies.”