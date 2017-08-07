Win Watershed 2018 Tickets at :15 After The Hour

Netflix and Chill with Brad Paisley’s “Comedy Rodeo”

August 7, 2017 8:01 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Brad Paisley, comedy rodeo, Netflix

Brad Paisley is a funny guy, and he knows lots of funny people! So he’s gathered up all his friends in comedy for a fun, Netflix comedy special! Check out a sneak peek of Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo, a new special that will debut on Netflix in August.

From The Boot:

For Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo, Paisley is joined by a stellar lineup of comics, including Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Sarah Tiana, Mike E. Winfield and Jon Reep … and, oh yeah, there’s also a special appearance by David Hasselhoff. The country star plays emcee for their stand-up routines, and throws in a bit of music, too. A press release from Paisley promises the show will deliver “witty jokes and playful songs ranging from inappropriate relationships to regrettable selfies.”

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live