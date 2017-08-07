Jake Owen, Luke Bryan, and Dierks Bentley Spend The Weekend Outdoors

This sounds like the start of a great movie – Jake Owen, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and…former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning!
The group took a trip this weekend to the spend some time in the great outdoors, something all these gentlemen definitely enjoy!
According to Sounds Like Nashville, they all headed to an undisclosed woodland area for a summer guys’ trip with all the fishing, hiking, drinking, guitar-playing and about everything else one would enjoy!
Jake Owen shared some of the photos taken during their mountain man extravaganza and here is what we noticed:
Dierks’ shirt is amazing!
They brought their guitars along to have an epic jam session!
Is Dierks drinking WINE?!
Bentley previously shared a photo of another outdoor adventure when he caught Manning with his catch of the day and a few surprise guests in the background.
And Dierks didn’t go home empty handed either.