Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Gets Surprising Baby News

After months of thinking they had a baby boy on the way, Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, just found out that they’re actually expecting a little GIRL!

Here was their original gender reveal…

Dirt bikes or diamonds? ….. dirt bikes it is everybody. We can't believe our first baby is a boy and just incase y'all were wondering this is my #currentmood Thanks @kaileydickerson for the 📹 A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

But Tyler shared the surprising news on Instagram Friday morning (8/4), revealing that the blood test Hayley took at the time turned out to be wrong according to People.

“God’s got jokes,” Hubbard wrote alongside a pic of him kissing Hayley while cradling her burgeoning baby bump. “After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we’re actually having a little girl.”

Gods got jokes……After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we're actually having a little girl. Woe… so many emotions but really really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then. Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

But the gender revelation hasn’t changed the couple’s level of excitement one bit.

Tyler says, “So many emotions but really really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then. Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl.”

Hayley shared a similar post to Instagram Friday, detailing her own reaction to the news alongside an adorable snap of Tyler kissing her belly.

“Baby Hubbard’s keeping us on our toes & has another announcement to make!! It’s not a boy! It’s a GIRL!!! 🎀💗🤰🏼🚺🤗 ” wrote the mama-to-be. “Our hearts are exploding with joy all over again! And shock! And excitement!”