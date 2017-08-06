Old Dominion Debut ‘Be With Me’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

Old Dominion debuted their latest music video for their new song “Be With Me” today (August 4) off their upcoming album, Happy Endings. The record arrives everywhere Aug. 25.

Related: Old Dominion Go ‘Shoe Shopping’ in New Video

In the video, a series of women of all ages talk about what it means to be a woman and about their hopes and dreams. Each of the women dance and lip sync to the song for the camera, believing they are only participating in their audition tape for the video.

Near the end, frontman Matthew Ramsey reveals that the band is actually filming the video itself and all the women were able to be a part of it.

Watch “Be With Me” below.