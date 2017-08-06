New Country @ 94.1 Wants To Send You To Thomas Rhett @ WA State Fair

Win Watershed 2018 Tickets at :15 After The Hour

August 6, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: #FreeAt15After, 54994, michael ray, Text To Win, Thomas Rhett, Washington State Fair
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Thomas Rhett & Michael Ray are ON FIRE right now, so there couldn’t be a better time to see them LIVE…  and New Country @ 94.1 wants to send YOU to their show for FREE!

Listen for the #FreeAt15After keywords that start at 7:15pm on Friday and send ’em to 54994 to be in to win a pair of tickets to the Washington State Fair Grandstands on Sept 20th to experience Thomas & Michael’s performances for yourself!

 

Message and data rates may apply.  Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.

 

