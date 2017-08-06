New Country @ 94.1 Wants To Send You To Thomas Rhett @ WA State Fair

Thomas Rhett & Michael Ray are ON FIRE right now, so there couldn’t be a better time to see them LIVE… and New Country @ 94.1 wants to send YOU to their show for FREE!

Listen for the #FreeAt15After keywords that start at 7:15pm on Friday and send ’em to 54994 to be in to win a pair of tickets to the Washington State Fair Grandstands on Sept 20th to experience Thomas & Michael’s performances for yourself!

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.