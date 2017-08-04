Win Zac Brown Band Tickets With #FreeAt15After This Weekend!

Seeing Zac Brown at the Gorge is bucket list worthy, so win your ticket this week w/ New Country @ 94.1 so you can be there on 8/19 – and get in for FREE camping & BACKSTAGE passes to meet the band! The #FreeAt15After text keywords start at 6:15am on Monday with Seth & Kat – so when you hear one, text it to 54994, and you’ll be in to win a pair of tickets to the show and qualify to meet Zac!

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.