Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 4th

Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark was kicked out of practice Thursday for punching right tackle Germain Ifedi, an incident that led to a brief brawl between offensive and defensive players and drew scorn from coach Pete Carroll.Ifedi wasn’t wearing a helmet, and Clark landed a punch to his face, knocking him to the ground and leading to the scrum of pushing, shoving and grabbing of the all-out melee. The two sides were eventually separated by coaches, but Ifedi remained on the ground for several minutes. “I’m disappointed we had a couple guys get after it today,” Carroll said. “There is no room for fighting in football. It is not part of this game, not supposed to be part of this game. And we frown upon that very heavily, so real disappointed that that happened today. We have to learn and get better and be right.” Carroll said Ifedi was OK but didn’t return back to practice after the fight. (Read more from ESPN)

Starbucks is giving away free macchiatos as part of their new ”Meet for Macchiatos” promotion, which runs through Monday, August 7, in the United States. According to the Starbucks website, the event is pegged to International Friendship Day and is aiming to promote the coffee chain’s new Iced Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato and Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato–both of which launched in early 2017. As part of the promotion, participating Starbucks locations around the country are offering a buy one, get one free deal for all hot or iced macchiatos. (Read more from Extra Crispy)

The new Will & Grace won’t premiere until late September, but NBC has already ordered a second season. NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt also said that an additional four episodes were picked up for the first season, bringing the total order to 16 for this year. The network ordered another 13 for the second year. “When we got the initial order of 12, I thought that didn’t seem like enough,” quipped Sean Hayes, who plays Jack McFarland. The new season of Will and Grace debuts on September 28. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

ESPN is marking August 8–a.k.a. “8/8”–with a programming stunt straight out of the Dodgeball playbook. Fans of that 2004 comedy might remember that one of the movie’s funniest running jokes was a fake ESPN channel called ESPN8–a.k.a. “The Ocho”–that broadcast sports coverage for sports that are “almost a sport,” like dodgeball. On Tuesday, the real-life network ESPNU, which normally shows college athletics, will actually morph into ESPN8 for one day only. “The Ocho” will air such allegedly real “sporting” events as “Kabbadi” (huh?), “Moxie Games” (what’s that?) and “Championship of Bags” (uh…). And yes, “The Ocho” will also be showing “Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball” at 4 a.m. (Read more from SB Nation)