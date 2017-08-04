Maple Valley’s Dakota Poorman Covers Luke Combs “When It Rains It Pours”

When we saw Dakota Poorman take the stage at The Spur Festival in Darrington, Washington this past June, we instantly fell in love! Dakota took command of the stage and all of our Boot Girls hearts.

941 KMPS have always been big supporters of local country artists like Dakota Poorman. He was born and raised in Maple Valley, Washington.

From Dakota’s Facebook page…

We are a band that enjoys the company of friends and family, and are AWESOME FANS! Sitting around a nice fire with some beers and friends is what it’s all about! Then when comes to music… We play are asses off to put on a stellar show for every individual person that comes to see us perform. We want to put on a great show to let everyone see we mean business! Just some great friends having an awesome time on stage doing what they love to do!

So our very own DeAnna Lee teamed up the Boot Boogie Babes sister team, the Boot Girls and Dakota Poorman for a fun cover of Luke Combs “When It Rains It Pours”. The line dance they are performing is called “The Walk” and was choreographed by DeAnna Lee.

This video was filmed at Gas Works Park in Seattle at the height of the Canadian wild fires, and you can see in the video the haze and smoke over Lake Union. They even met a few Navy men and convinced them to be a part of the video! It’s always fun when you’re hanging out with the Boot Girls!

Check out more about Dakota Poorman on his website:

https://dakotapoorman.com/