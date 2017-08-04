Justin Moore Reacts To His Hilarious Emmy Nod

When Justin Moore’s performance from a Jimmy Kimmel Live! skit earned an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category recently, Justin was just as surprised as everyone else.

The Emmy nomination was for Moore’s rendition of “The Ballad of Claus Jorstad (Devil Stool),” a cautionary tale about a Norwegian man who got one of his private parts stuck in an IKEA shower stool.

Moore says he would’ve never imagined being a part of an Emmy nod for a song of this nature, but he’s still pretty happy about it.

He says, “I’m excited for Jimmy and his crew. Hopefully, we can bring it home. They told me this week that they would share it with me, so it would be pretty cool to add an Emmy to the mantle.”

The 2017 Emmy Awards will air live on CBS September 17 at 8 PM ET.