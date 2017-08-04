Win Watershed 2018 Tickets at :15 After The Hour

Dierks Bentley Goes Fishing With Peyton Manning

August 4, 2017 8:11 AM By Kat on KMPS
Former Broncos and Colts quarterback Peyton Manning did some fishing with Dierks Bentley this week, but he caught more than fish in photos from the fun adventure!

Bentley posted a photo to Instagram of Manning holding a football-sized fish and some surprise guests in the background!

“Should i inform peyton manning of the mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind? or let him enjoy his moment,” Bentley wrote in the caption to the photo.

But even if they are bears, Manning shouldn’t worry, as one Instagram commenter noted. Manning has already beaten the Bears once.

This isn’t the first time the country star and football star have posted pics of their impressive catches.

Bentley added, “nice king for peyton manning. mine was way way way bigger but i….can’t find the pic.”

