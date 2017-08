There are so many reasons to love Brett Eldredge…shall we list the ways?

He’s a family man!

Brought my moms famous brownies for all the people who work so damn hard to get this new album to all of you! Thanks to my @WMNashville fam pic.twitter.com/YKKBk6nvCB — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) August 3, 2017

I look up this old man @BriceEldredge so much…today is his birthday…happy birthday brother Brice pic.twitter.com/6MBPPPiXkC — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) July 20, 2017

He’s extremely talented!

He’s hilarious!

This is how I am picking up every date from now on… pic.twitter.com/uImbYJqXqt — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) July 5, 2017

He has the sweetest sidekick – Edgar!

Best buds and their street art pic.twitter.com/4PKDufvsHQ — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) August 3, 2017

Happy 4th of July from Edgar and I pic.twitter.com/AhPbPvOjHb — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) July 5, 2017

So fresh, so clean pic.twitter.com/WPnakPIegI — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) July 10, 2017

And most of all, he LOVES his fans! Like this adorable little girl, Lily, who was sporting a shirt that showed off her love of Edgar Eldredge. So leave it to Brett to give her the sweetest and most memorable moment with him and his adorable pup.