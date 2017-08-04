Brantley Gilbert Shares Apple Music Mini-Film

Brantley Gilbert shared on Thursday an extended version of his new Apple Music commercial.

Directed by Anthony Mandler, the two-minute black-and-white clip shows the Georgia native walking through a cornfield and riding through the heart of the country on a motorcycle–at one point pressing play on Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle.”

Gilbert is only the second country music artist to have an Apple Music campaign tied to a new album release, Kenny Chesney was first.

“Apple Music’s vision for Brantley and his music aligned perfectly with his own,” Big Machine Label Group President and CEO Scott Borchetta tells Variety of the partnership.

“He represents so much more than even any single song; he’s emblematic of a slice of America that can’t be bought, or sold, or stopped.”