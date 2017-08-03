Thomas Rhett Takes Time Off the Road to Prepare for Baby

You can tell that with every ounce of his body Thomas Rhett is ready to be a dad… again! His wife Lauren is due August 8th, but Thomas says, “it could happen any day”. Thomas Rhett performed his last show for a while and headed home to Nashville to be with Lauren to prepare for the birth of their daughter.

He posted a picture on Instagram from his final show writing, “Last show tonight in Nevada then back home to welcome our new daughter into the world, then put out a record. This is the face I will be making for the next 2 months can’t wait to see you @laur_akins.”

Thomas Rhett is already an amazing father, and we can’t wait to meet the newest member of Rhett family! Although he wont’ have much time off, Thomas Rhett’s new album “Life Changes” will be out in stores September 8th. He’s already released a new single from the record called “Unforgettable”.