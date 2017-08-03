Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 3rd

1.

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia has made its way into Western Washington, leading to a heavy haze in the air. In fact, parts of Washington have the worst air quality in the country. Yesterday the air quality was so bad it was worse than Beijing. It was so bad, that it was visible from space! Unfortunately, the air is likely to get worse before it gets better this week. According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, air quality for Pierce County, Kitsap County, King County and Snohomish County is listed as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups.’ The agency has issued a Stage 1 air quality burn ban which is in effect until conditions improve. (Read more from Q13)

Today's NASA Terra satellite image of the smoke #wawx pic.twitter.com/r5hJZWjTS8 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 2, 2017

2.

NASA is looking for a Planetary Protection Officer to protect Earth from potential alien contamination. The U.S. government’s official employment site posted the listing, which is open to U.S. citizens until August 14th. The job comes with a six figure salary—$124,406 to $187,000 per year—and security clearance is listed as “secret.” The role involves stopping astronauts and robots from getting contaminated with any organic or biological material during space travel. The job, initially, is a three-year contract that may be extended for a further two. During this time, NASA will be planning several missions, including one to Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa, where it will search for signs of alien life. (Read more from USA Today)

3.

Nearly 30 years after Miami Vice last aired on TV, the series could return thanks to a reboot spearheaded by Vin Diesel. The star and producer Chris Morgan, who penned six of the Fast & Furious films, will revive the series for NBC, which originally broadcast the crime drama from 1984 to 1990. Although Diesel seems tailor-made to take on the Crockett role popularized by Don Johnson (and then Colin Farrell in the 2006 big-screen adaptation), it appears that the actor will only produce and not actually star in the reboot. Miami Vice is the latest in a long string of big and small-screen properties to get rebooted or revived in recent years, including Lethal Weapon, MacGyver, Taken, Training Day, Fargo and Twin Peaks. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

4.

The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston recently made headlines after it unveiled a “hilariously bad” statue of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady that looked nothing like him. So on Wednesday, the museum issued a public plea asking Brady for his help in making a more accurate figure. “The only way to create a perfect rendition is for the artist to sit with the person and take over 200 measurements,” the staff wrote on Facebook. “We would love the opportunity to invite Mr. Brady to come by and sit in for a measurement session… we at The Dreamland Wax Museum are all huge Brady fans.” (Read more from USA Today and AP News)