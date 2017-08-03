During a recent stop on his What the Hell World Tour, Dierks Bentley took the time to meet with wounded U.S. Army Sgt. Legrand Strickland.

Dierks Bentley Meets Wounded Veteran in Virginia Beach https://t.co/O64FQviCQr pic.twitter.com/uL8waCsBgx — Buckles and Bulls (@BucklesandBulls) August 2, 2017

According to a press release shared by Taste of Country, Bentley caught up with Strickland and his wife backstage at his show at Virginia Beach’s Veterans United Amphitheater in July.

“Meeting Dierks backstage was an awesome experience and the entire weekend was a great chance to get away with my wife and enjoy ourselves,” Strickland says.

Strickland was struck by an IED while serving in Afghanistan in 2010 and sustained severe injuries at the time.

He was selected to meet Bentley as part of a weekend long event hosted by Veteran United Home Loans, an organization that assists with Veteran lending.

Bentley and other artists who perform at the Virginia amphitheater also autograph guitars that are later auctioned off to over 2,400 Veterans United employees nationwide.

Proceeds from the auction, which raised more than $44,000 last year, aid the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment), which will assist Strickland in building a specially adapted smart home.