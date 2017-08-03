Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Retires From NHL

Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, announced his retirement from the NHL this morning.

In a heartfelt letter published in The Tennesseean, the 37-year-old Nashville Predators captain wrote, “I approached this season with the mindset that it could be my last, and now that it’s past, I’m looking forward to a future that includes a lot more time with my family. Things change when you have kids and you have a family. They’ve supported me without question, and now it’s my turn to return the favor.”

After losing in the Stanley Cup Finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, Fisher added, “I believe that this team, that this city, is going to win a championship, and I’m going to be the biggest fan. No one will be happier than I will be to see it happen, because, these fans, they deserve it.”

Fisher noted that he will definitely miss his teammates, coaches and “the game itself,” calling his retirement “the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

Carrie Underwood posted a sweet message for her husband after the announcement saying, “Captain @mfisher1212 I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life. You’ve given your teammates and the game your all for so many years…you’ve worked so hard and made us all so proud! Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more…We can’t wait to cheer on the @predsnhl WITH you in the stands! #ThankYouSmashville#PredsFansForLife”