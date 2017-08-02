Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 2nd

1.

Macklemore was involved in a head-on car crash last Friday. The rapper, 34, was traveling with two other passengers in Langley, Washington when an alleged drunk driver hit them head on around 11 p.m. The on-coming driver was riding in a pickup truck and wasn’t wearing a seat belt when he came around a bend crossing over the traffic lane. After slamming into the windshield, the driver suffered a head wound and was left unconscious. Macklemore, who was driving a Mercedes Benz, walked away without major injuries. A passenger in Macklemore’s vehicle was treated for a cut on the head. Authorities questioned the alleged drunk driver, who said he had a drink “awhile back.” When quizzed on the amount of booze he drank, the unidentified driver responded “5 o’clock.” He’ll be charged with DUI. (Read more from TMZ)

2.

The Blue Angels flight team roared into Seattle this week in preparation for their upcoming performance during Seafair Weekend. Just a reminder for drivers, Interstate 90 floating bridge over Lake Washington will be closed during Blue Angels performances and practices to keep the public and pilots safe and to minimize distractions. Westbound I-90 will close at Island Crest Way on Mercer Island. Access to eastbound I-90 will close at I-5 in Seattle. In addition, several I-90 and I-5 ramps will also close between 30 minutes to an hour before each practice and show time. Drivers who need to cross Lake Washington should plan to do so at least one hour before the closures or use an alternate route, such as Interstate 405, State Route 520 or SR 522. (Read more from KOMO News)

I-90 closures are scheduled at the following times:

– Thursday, Aug. 3, 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1 to 2:40 p.m. (practices)

– Friday, Aug. 4, 12:55 – 2:40 p.m. (Seafair Air Show)

– Saturday, Aug. 5, 12:55 – 2:40 p.m. (Seafair Air Show)

– Sunday, Aug. 6, 12:55 – 2:40 p.m. (Seafair Air Show)

3.

A Tennessee bride was arrested hours after saying “I do” when authorities say she pointed a gun at her groom. Murfreesboro police Sgt. Kyle Evans told WTVF-TV on Monday that 25-year-old Kate Elizabeth Prichard was still in her wedding dress when she was arrested on an aggravated domestic assault charge. Evans says officers responded to a report of Prichard and her husband arguing at a Clarion Inn motel a few hours after they were married. Police say witnesses reported that Prichard pulled a 9 mm pistol out of her dress, pointed it at her husband’s head and pulled the trigger. The gun wasn’t loaded. Police say Prichard then loaded a round in the chamber and fired a shot in the air. (Read more from News Channel 5)

4.

Seven Priests walk into a bar… and get turned away. A British pub has apologized for turning away a group of trainee priests after mistaking them for rowdy bachelor-party revelers in costume. The Archdiocese of Cardiff said that seven Roman Catholic seminarians went to the City Arms in Cardiff, Wales, last week to celebrate the ordination of one of the group. Father Michael Doyle said the clerics were turned away by a doorman, who told them “sorry gents, we have a policy of no fancy dress and no stag dos.” Doyle said the group was reprieved when a bar manager realized the clergyman were real. They were allowed in and given a round of beer on the house. Assistant manager Matt Morgan said “thankfully they were all great sports and saw the funny side of the situation.” (Read more from AP News)