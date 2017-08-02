Win Watershed 2018 Tickets at :15 After The Hour

Jason Derulo Teases A Big Country Project Coming Soon

August 2, 2017 7:20 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Florida Georgia Line, Hank Williams Jr., Jason Derulo, Luke Bryan
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

It appears that Jason Derulo has another country collaboration up his sleeves.

TMZ caught up with Derulo at LAX airport on Monday (7/31) and asked the R&B star about the potential of doing a country album.

Jason revealed that he is working on a new country project, but can’t announce what it is yet.

He said, “I’m excited about it, because I do love country music. I got the bug, so I’m doing a bigger project that I can’t mention what it is exactly yet.”

Derulo then added that the project will feature him with another country act.

Jason is no stranger to country music. Derulo recently won an award for his CMT Crossroads collaboration with Luke Bryan, and is also collaborating with Hank Williams Jr. and Florida Georgia Line on the new Monday Night Football theme song, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night” according to Taste Of Country.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live