Jason Derulo Teases A Big Country Project Coming Soon

It appears that Jason Derulo has another country collaboration up his sleeves.

TMZ caught up with Derulo at LAX airport on Monday (7/31) and asked the R&B star about the potential of doing a country album.

Jason revealed that he is working on a new country project, but can’t announce what it is yet.

He said, “I’m excited about it, because I do love country music. I got the bug, so I’m doing a bigger project that I can’t mention what it is exactly yet.”

Derulo then added that the project will feature him with another country act.

Jason is no stranger to country music. Derulo recently won an award for his CMT Crossroads collaboration with Luke Bryan, and is also collaborating with Hank Williams Jr. and Florida Georgia Line on the new Monday Night Football theme song, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night” according to Taste Of Country.