Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley To Appear on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Carpool Karaoke is coming to Apple Music and it’s bringing Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton with it.

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming season of the new series which is based on the segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden that’s become a viral sensation.

Set to the music of Willie Nelson’s classic “On the Road Again,” the new trailer reveals more of the show’s celebrity pairings, including Dierks Bentley teaming up with Sheryl Crow.

Some of the previously announced celebrity pairings include Blake Shelton with Chelsea Handler, John Cena with Shaquille O’Neal and Jeff Gordon with Michael Strahan.

Unlike the popular late night skit with James Corden, the Apple update will not feature Cordon however he is listed as one of the co-creators and executive producers. He will also appear in two eppisodes according to Taste Of Country.

The first season of Carpool Karaoke will stream on Apple Music each week beginning on Aug. 8.