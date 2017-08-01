Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 1st

1.

An Excessive Heat Warning is set to go into effect for much of Western Washington this week. The warning begins 2 p.m. today and remains in effect until 9 p.m. Friday. Meteorologists say this could be the hottest week the region has seen in the past eight years. The hottest day for all will be Thursday and that would be the day that we see some 100-degree readings. (Read more from Q13)

Police have a message for the community: Do not leave pets or kids in hot cars … or they’ll break your windows. Temperatures could reach triple digits on Thursday, which means cars could reach lethal temperatures in less than 10 minutes, according to Suquamish PD. (Read more from KING 5)

2.

HBO has been hit by a massive cyberattack, and upcoming episodes of some of the network’s hit series (plus at least one alleged script or treatment) have already been leaked online by the hackers. HBO confirmed the “compromise of proprietary information” in a statement, but has not released any specifics about which of its shows were impacted. The hackers, who say they grabbed a whopping 1.5 terabytes of data, have promised more leaks and claim to have Game Of Thrones leaks in the works. However, it’s not yet clear whether that’s true. The episodes that have leaked so far are from the series Ballers and Room 104. The script for the next episode of Thrones may have also been leaked. HBO says it is working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms to investigate the security breach. (Read more from Entertainment Weekly)

3.

According to ESPN and The L.A. Times, Los Angeles has been selected as the host city for the 2028 Summer Olympics, marking the Games’ first return to U.S. soil since Atlanta hosted in 1996. Los Angeles last hosted the Summer Olympics in 1984, having previously been the site of the 1932 Games. The announcement also means Paris will host the 2024 Games, joining L.A. and London as the only cities to host three Olympiads. And as ESPN notes, in an era when few cities want the financial burden that comes with hosting the Olympics, the ’84 Olympiad in L.A. was the only one in the modern times to turn a profit.

4.

Continuing its march into the Frankenfood realm, on Monday Starbucks unveiled a new drink that’s garnished with beef jerky. Called the Pepper Nitro, the beverage consists of a glass of nitro cold brew coffee, along with a “gourmet” piece of jerky on a bamboo skewer that’s made from grass-fed beef. In addition, Extra Crispy reports that the Pepper Nitro is infused with “sweet and savory malted fennel black pepper syrup.” The bad news? The drink will only be available for a limited time at one location: Starbucks’ Seattle Reserve Roastery. So if you’re in Seattle and want to try meat in your coffee, let us know how it tastes!