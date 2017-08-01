Rory Feek Shares Cute Video of Little Girl Indiana’s Summertime Fun

By Robyn Collins

When country singer Joey Martin Feek died in March 2016 she left behind a young daughter, Indiana, and beloved husband Rory. Rory Feek has taken on the role of both father and mother for the couple’s sweet little girl.

Posted on the couple’s Instagram is a video of Indiana, who has down syndrome, “…filling up her swimmy pool,” with the biggest smile.

...filling up her swimmy pool. Gonna try it out tomorrow. A post shared by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

The second post, however, shows some parenting strategies from Dad, with the three-year-old apparently in time out, with the explanation, “…somebody needs to work on her sharing skills..”

...somebody needs to work on her sharing skills. A post shared by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Looks like dad is doing a pretty good job.