Joe Nichols Shares Video for “Baby Got Back” Cover

Joe Nichols has released a hilarious visual for his cover of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

Premiered on Monday, the video opens with a bunch of talent show hopefuls performing the track in front of the rapper–who is less than impressed.

Eventually, Nichols takes the stage and puts a country spin on the classic booty anthem, causing Mix-a-Lot to start tapping his foot and singing along.

“I remember it being huge when I was 15 or 16, and we did a lot of cruising back then,” Nichols says of why he decided to cover the track.

“We’d just drive down the main strip in town and ride around in circles. That song was in every car about every night. You see four or five girls in the car, rapping ‘I like big butts and I cannot lie.’”

The video is filled with PNW connections as it features Sir Mix-a-Lot from Seattle, and you might also be able to spot one of our favorite groups from Everett, Jones & Fischer!