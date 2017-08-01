Frankie Ballard Leaves Generous Tip In His Hometown

Frankie Ballard is getting a lot of attention for a very generous tip he left at a restaurant in his hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan, last week.

While dinning at Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders on Wednesday (7/26), Frankie decided to leave the server a whopping $100 tip on a $22 order, which is roughly a 450 percent tip according to Sounds Like Nashville.

Kourtney Kipp, an employee of the pizza place, shared a picture of Ballard’s receipt on Facebook along with a message thanking him for the generous tip.

Kipp wrote, “Thank you so so much, the littlest things can turn somebody’s day around. The crew truly appreciated your appearance tonight, even if some of us were a little too star struck to say so.”

Comments from the employee’s friends and Frankie’s fans poured in, praising Ballard for his generosity. One person even called him the “pride and joy” of Battle Creek (how sweet!).