Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 28th

1.

Single game tickets for the Seahawks go on sale at CenturyLink Field Monday morning. The tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. July 31, but fans won’t be able to line up until 7 a.m., and no overnight camping is allowed, the team said in a statement. Tickets will go on sale for $66.50, and wristbands won’t be distributed. A box-office employee said there will be extra security on hand to turn away people who try to get on the property early and that tickets will be first-come, first-served. There will be complimentary parking in the stadium’s garage beginning at 6 a.m. Season tickets are already sold out. (Read more from Q13)

2.

TGIF is being resurrected: Hulu has landed the streaming rights to several classic sitcoms from America’s favorite ABC Friday night lineup of the ’90s, including Full House and Family Matters. In an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Hulu will be the exclusive home to over 800 hours of TGIF programming, which also includes shows like Step By Step, Perfect Strangers, and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper. “These shows are more than just beloved hits, they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night,” Hulu said in a statement. “Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu.” The full libraries of all the shows will hit Hulu on Friday, Sept. 29th, on the heels of the 30th anniversary of Full House and the 25th anniversary of Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper. (Read more from Variety)

3.

He’s regarded as one of the world’s biggest pin-ups and now scientific research has officially confirmed that George Clooney has the world’s most handsome face.The 56-year-old actor’s features were found to be 91.86 per cent accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which for thousands of years was thought to hold the secret formula of perfection. Bradley Cooper came second with 91.80 per cent, Brad Pitt was third with 90.51 per cent. Using the theory, computer mapping technology also found Ryan Gosling had the perfect nose, Harry Styles had the most beautiful eyes and the best chin, and David Beckham had the most perfectly shaped face. (Read more from Daily Mail)

4.

Are you tired of exercising in a stale studio or gymnasium? Then head to Manitoba’s 313 Farms, which is offering outdoor dance classes and workouts alongside its resident alpacas. The long-necked llama lookalikes don’t actually dance with you, but their presence will give participants in hip-hop dance, barre, pilates, and mommy and me sessions something to talk about. “You get outside and get away from the TV and get a little workout at the same time,” 313’s Ann Patman told Global News. “The alpacas are super friendly.” Previously, the same Canadian province hosted goat yoga, so there appears to be a trend afoot. (Read more from UPI)