Miranda Lambert Promises New Pistol Annies Record in 2018

In a new interview with Billboard, Miranda Lambert promised a new album from her side project Pistol Annies in 2018.

While the article did not capture a direct quote from Lambert on the topic, the writer says that “she promises a new Pistol Annies record in 2018.”

As reported by The Boot, the Pistol Annies have not released new music since 2013.

Lambert and her fellow Annies Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley have, however, sung together on a handful of occasions since then.

They’ve all performed together onstage during some shows on Lambert’s tours and the trio sang on a recent Don Williams tribute album.