Meet Our New Shark Friends!

HAPPY SHARK WEEK!
Our friends at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium invited us down to hang out with their sharks and teach us a little something about helping our new shark friends.
Was Kat scared? A little bit! But there was nothing to worry about, sharks are fascinating creatures and are far less dangerous than we are lead to believe. In fact, they’re kind of cute!
Want to say YOU went diving with sharks?! Do it yourself and learn more here!
DID YOU KNOW?
- Many movies negatively portray sharks. The truth is, bathtubs and roadways and careless selfies can be more dangerous than the ocean: More people are killed in bathtub accidents by hitting deer or by taking selfies each year than in shark attacks.
- An estimated 70 million sharks are killed by humans each year, about half of those for their fins alone. That’s 4,000 sharks an hour due to finning.
(SAY NO TO SHARK FIN SOUP!)
- Several states, including Washington, have banned the sale of shark fins and shark fin products, and there is a federal ban in the works.