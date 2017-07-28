Meet Our New Shark Friends!

HAPPY SHARK WEEK!

Our friends at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium invited us down to hang out with their sharks and teach us a little something about helping our new shark friends.

Was Kat scared? A little bit! But there was nothing to worry about, sharks are fascinating creatures and are far less dangerous than we are lead to believe. In fact, they’re kind of cute!

Want to say YOU went diving with sharks?! Do it yourself and learn more here!

DID YOU KNOW?