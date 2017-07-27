Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 27th

1.

Charlie Puth might be headed to American Idol. The 25-year-old entertainer is now reportedly among the front-runners to fill a judge’s chair on the show’s upcoming ABC revival. TMZ reports that Puth is in advanced talks with the series, along with Lionel Richie. Puth and Richie would be joining already-announced anchor judge Katy Perry, as well as Ryan Seacrest, who recently signed on to return as the series’ host after an extended negotiation. ABC is also debating whether to have four judges on the panel. Other candidates are said to include country star Luke Bryan and Idol veteran Keith Urban. The remaining judges’ slots will need to fill up fast–auditions for the reboot are scheduled to start on August 17 in Florida. (Read more from US Weekly)

2.

Sean Spicer is taking his first steps to transition from the White House briefing room to a TV news studio — and he’s also being courted by Dancing With The Stars. The outgoing press secretary spent time in New York City this week talking with major broadcasters about a new career in TV. Spicer, who announced his resignation Friday, was seen coming out of high-level meetings at ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox News in Manhattan. A source reveals that some news execs “made the full-court press” as they competed to woo the high-profile spokesman — who brought in solid ratings and plenty of late-night jokes. But there’s also speculation 45-year-old Spicer’s next stop could be showing off some dance moves on Dancing with the Stars, according to insiders. (Read more from Page Six)

3.

Thanks to her tech-savvy kids, mom of two Diana Zippay just got a new kidney. According to CBS News, the Monongahela, Pennsylvania, woman suffers from Alport syndrome, a genetic condition that causes loss of kidney function. With no one in her family as a good donor candidate, Zippay recalls, “My daughter immediately said, ‘We have to make this video. We have to make this video, mom. We need it, you have to get a kidney.'” Little Bailey and Tobias held up signs explaining their mom’s situation in the sweet viral video and lo and behold, they found a donor. Zippay had a successful kidney transplant on Tuesday.

4.

This is the stuff of nightmares! A one-armed man in Maine was arrested on Tuesday after he drunkenly brandished a machete while wearing a clown mask along a local road. Corey Berry was charged with criminal threatening, but was taken into custody after locals in the town of Hollis called 911 on him around 6 p.m. local time. He hid in the woods for about an hour before re-emerging and surrendering to police without incident. The 31-year-old reportedly told cops that he was just mimicking previous creepy-clown stunts as a prank. Berry was also wearing a black hoodie and had duct-taped the machete to the stump of his amputated arm. (Read more from ABC News)