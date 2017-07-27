Stream KMPS Commercial Free At Watershed:  Click here 

Luke Bryan In Talks To Be ‘American Idol’ Reboot Judge

July 27, 2017 7:28 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: American Idol, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest
(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton’s done it. And so has Keith Urban. Now it looks like Luke Bryan might just join his fellow country stars as the newest singing competition judge.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new American Idol reboot is trying to line up two more judges to join Katy Perry and Luke Bryan is in the running along with Lionel Richie and Charlie Puth.

Last week it was confirmed that Ryan Seacrest signed on to return as the series’ host after an extended negotiation.

ABC is also debating whether to have four judges on the panel.

Other candidates are said to include Idol veteran Keith Urban.

The remaining judges’ slots will need to fill up fast–auditions for the reboot are scheduled to start on August 17 in Florida.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live