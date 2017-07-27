941Next Star Dylan Scott Reveals Baby Gender

Dylan Scott and his wife Blair shared a sweet video of their baby gender reveal this week!

The video shows the couple simultaneously pulling party poppers in excitement to see if the confetti will be BLUE or PINK.

Blair and I are over the moon excited about our little BOY!! A post shared by Dylan Scott (@dylanscottcountry) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

And with one POP they reveal… it’s a BOY!

Scott posted the video with caption reading, “Blair and I are over the moon excited about our little BOY!!”

According to People, the couple held the gender reveal party on Monday (7/24) at the home where Dylan grew up in in Beekman, Louisiana.

Dylan tells People, “Blair and I are just so happy and so in love with this little boy already. We can’t wait to be parents! No nerves, just excitement. Blair knows what she is doing with kids, and she is going to be a great mom!”