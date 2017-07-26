Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 26th

1.

Brace yourself Grey’s Anatomy fans: The cast is in town filming. Social media in Seattle erupted Tuesday as fans realized the cast and crew were in town filming episodes of the show, which is set at a fictional Seattle hospital. Actor Jason Winston George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren on the show, posted a video on Twitter. “We’re here trying to make some TV,” he said. “Disturbing the Seattle neighborhoods and whatnot with all of our Grey’s Anatomyishness.” (Read more from Q13)

Lyft announced a partnership with Taco Bell on Tuesday that will enable riders to make a free pit stop at the fast-food chain on their way home from the bar. E! News reports that the new “Taco Mode” feature will give munchie-craving passengers the option to hit up the Taco Bell drive-thru between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. “We realized that for every person who has asked their Lyft driver to make a pit stop at Taco Bell–and we’ve seen many–there are likely those who weren’t sure if this was possible,” Taco Bell CMO Marisa Thalberg says in a statement to Business Insider. Taco Mode will also include a custom in-car menu, free Doritos Locos tacos, and what the company calls a “taco-themed car.” The ride service will begin testing the feature in the next two weeks in Newport Beach, California, with plans to expand the service across the U.S. in 2018.

Girl Scouts can now earn 23 new badges focused on science, technology, engineering, and math. It’s the largest addition of new badges in a decade. Among the new badges are those that introduce kindergarten and first-graders to the world of robots and engineering. Scouts can learn basic programming and build prototypes to solve everyday problems. Older scouts will have the chance to enhance those skills, learning more about artificial intelligence and algorithms. Other new badges focus on race car and aviation design using kits from GoldieBlox, a girl-focused toy company. The “leave no trace” approach to interacting with the environment and the study of meteorology using weather patterns are among new outdoors-focused badges. “Cybersecurity” badges will be coming next year. (Read more from USA Today)

Following his tour cancellation, Justin Bieber may be planning to start his own church. “I am led to believe that the real reason he has come off the road is because he wants to reconnect with his faith and he may be even planning to start his own church,” reporter Richard Wilkins told Today Extra in Australia – after speaking to sources close to Bieber at the Hillsong Church Conference. “We know that he was in the country a few weeks ago having meetings and attending the big Hillsong convention that they had here. [He’s] very close to a lot of the Hillsong people. Whether he’s looking at teaming up with them in something of a more permanent situation or doing some sort of religious activity on his own – starting his own church – we’re not quite sure.” Bieber seemed to deny the rumor to a TMZ reporter yesterday, but sources say that his relationship with Hillsong Church and its leader, Carl Lentz, has grown “intense”. “He’s becoming the Tom Cruise of that church,” an insider observes.