Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard Perform Epic Collaboration

When it comes to country stars who can seriously shred on the guitar these two are definitely at the top of the list!

Frankie Ballard recently joined Keith Urban on stage at the Great Jones County Fair in Iowa, where they surprised the crowd with a killer rendition of Georgia Satellite’s “Keep Your Hands to Yourself” according to Taste Of Country.

During the cover of the song the two country music singer-songwriters not only took turns singing the song, they also engaged in what can only be called an epic display of guitar skills. They even swapped guitars at one point of the performance.

The crowd loved every minute, and we don’t blame them! Pretty sure you could see a little smoke coming off those guitars after that incredible performance!