Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard Perform Epic Collaboration

July 26, 2017 8:36 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: fair, Frankie Ballard, Keep Your Hands To Yourself, Keith Urban

When it comes to country stars who can seriously shred on the guitar these two are definitely at the top of the list!

Frankie Ballard recently joined Keith Urban on stage at the Great Jones County Fair in Iowa, where they surprised the crowd with a killer rendition of Georgia Satellite’s “Keep Your Hands to Yourself” according to Taste Of Country.

During the cover of the song the two country music singer-songwriters not only took turns singing the song, they also engaged in what can only be called an epic display of guitar skills. They even swapped guitars at one point of the performance.

The crowd loved every minute, and we don’t blame them! Pretty sure you could see a little smoke coming off those guitars after that incredible performance!

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live