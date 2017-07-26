Kane Brown Adds Adorable Dog To The Family

Welcome to the family Nash! Thank you @dgpresa A post shared by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Kane Brown is expanding his family!

The singer shared the sweetest pic his new pup, Nash, on social media this week.

He and his fiancee Kaitlyn Jae brought the Canary Mastiff home from a kennel outside of Atlanta where they specialize in breeding this type of dog, which they describe as a loyal guard dog according to Taste Of Country.

Nash and he joins big brother pup Rambo, a bulldog that Kane Brouwn brought home in January 2016.

Rambo has been known to join Kane while on tour and has even been seen on stage with the singer so keep an eye out for little Nash!

