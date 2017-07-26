Kane Brown Adds Adorable Dog To The Family

July 26, 2017 7:27 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: dog, Family, Kane Brown, Pets, Tour

Welcome to the family Nash! Thank you @dgpresa

A post shared by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on

Kane Brown is expanding his family!

The singer shared the sweetest pic his new pup, Nash, on social media this week.

He and his fiancee Kaitlyn Jae brought the Canary Mastiff home from a kennel outside of Atlanta where they specialize in breeding this type of dog, which they describe as a loyal guard dog according to Taste Of Country.

Nash and he joins big brother pup Rambo, a bulldog that Kane Brouwn brought home in January 2016.

Rambo has been known to join Kane while on tour and has even been seen on stage with the singer so keep an eye out for little Nash!

Who's ready for new music? 🔥

A post shared by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on

We have a special bond 💯 @rambo_brown

A post shared by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live